Sony rolls out new security update for the Xperia XA series smartphones

Sony Mobile is currently rolling out a new firmware update for its Xperia XA series smartphones. The update will now move the build number from 33.2.X.3.81 to 33.2X.4.70. Unfortunately, this is not an Android update which users have been looking forward to.

However, the new update from Sony addresses the Google security patch issues and brings it up to speed with the latest January update.

The Sony Xperia XA (F3111, F3113, F3115) will be receiving the new update with the build number 33.2.A.4.70 and the Sony Xperia XA Dual (F3112, F3116) will receive the update with build number 33.2.B.4.70.

The update is being released asOTA roll outs. Therefore, it may take a while for you to get the notification of the update on your device.

Besides, just so that you have no problems in installing, there are few things you should keep in mind while receiving an OTA update. Before you go ahead, with the update, it is a good practice to backup all your data on the device, such as music, photos, videos, etc.

You should also ensure that the device is charged to above 50 percent before starting with the update. It is preferable to use a WiFi connection for downloading the update as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data.

That being said, if you are not keen on waiting for the update to reach you via OTA, then you can manually check for it on your device by heading to the Settings menu.

As of now, there's no information if there are any other changes that are included in the update, we will keep you posted as and when get the latest update.

