Sony rolls out beta version hi-res Bluetooth audio support for Xperia X

Japanese electronics giant Sony, recently released the latest concept of Android firmware for the company's flagship device the Xperia X. This enables for hi-res Bluetooth sound and is compatible with the AptX support. It also supports over Bluetooth connections and is compatible with the March security patch released by Google.

The latest concept has been labeled with build number 38.3.1.A.0.74, Android 7.1.1 and is being rolled out for beta testing. It is being rolled out as of now to Xperia X owners enrolled in the Sony Concept for Android program. The company is rolling it out only on an experimental track for now. Users interested in being part of the beta testing can enroll and join the Concept for Android program.

Users joining the beta testing program can do so by downloading the official Concept Installer app. The file size of the update is pretty small just shy of 50MB, users who would appreciate it the most will be one's with supported hardware either Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Sony confirms the latest update will soon hit the shelves and be made available to regular users as well.

Prior to the latest release, the only other hi-res audio available was for those sporting LDAC supported headphones. The March update also brought with it a new camera app and a glove mode. As of now, these are latest updates that we have received, we will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when get them.

