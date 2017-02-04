Sony’s flagship phone may not make it to MWC 2017 as Samsung is hoarding Snapdragon 835 chips

Rumor has it that Sony may not unveil its next flagship — believed to be the successor of Sony Xperia Z5 Premium at the MWC 2017 as Samsung is hoarding the Snapdragon 835 chipsets for the Galaxy S8. Due to this, Sony may not be able to get Qualcomm chipsets in bulk and hence left out with no other option but to delay the launch.

Initially, Sony’s flagship phone was rumored to be launched at the MWC 2017 alongside 4 other smartphones. However, given the situation, it’s highly unlikely for the company to launch a high-end device.

Speaking about the specs, the flagship handset codenamed Sony 'Yoshino’ is speculated to come with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a 5.5-inch 4K display, 6GB of RAM, and a Sony IMX400 sensor to take care of the imaging department.

Not much is know about the other 4 smartphones that are rumored to launch at the MWC event late February. But, you can check the rumored specs here.

