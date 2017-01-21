Sony sends out media invites for the MWC 2017 event

After LG sending out their media invites for the MWC 2017 event, it's now Sony turn to do the same. Yes, the Taiwanese smartphone giant has sent out media invites for an event to be hosted by them at the MWC 2017.

The event will be held on February 27, and the invite just has the timings of the event. There are no details about what Sony will launch at the event, but recent reports claimed that Sony would launch two new smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 chipset.

Both the phones will come with model numbers as G3112 and the G3221. The G3112 is expected to be the lower variant with a 720p screen, whereas the G3221 might boast of a 1080p display with a display size of 5.2-inches.

These phones are touted to be launched under new Sony Xperia series rather than the usual Xperia C, Z, X series of phones. As we are inching towards the MWC 2017, the phones will be leaked in full glory in coming days. We will keep you updated, as always if we receive any details regarding the upcoming Sony phones.