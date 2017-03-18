Sony to unveil a new Android handset soon?

While 2017 is anticipated to be a great year for smartphone manufacturers, we might see a greater number of smartphones being released this year. Moreover, there has already been numerous launches from different brands in the last two and half months.

And if you recall, one particular and popular brand Sony also revealed four new smartphones in 2017 which are the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia Xzs, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra. With already four phones down it looks like the company is not stopping there. According to the reports that we are getting Sony might be gearing up to launch yet another new smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Snapdragon 835 SoC launched at MWC 2017

In fact, according to a recent report from a Russian website, a new Sony Android handset with model number G3312 has just been certified by telecommunications regulators in Russia.

Further, the website states that the new Sony smartphone will not be part of the Xperia X series but most probably will be a smartphone in the L series. The report states that it could be dubbed as Xperia L1.

Considering this, the new Xperia L1 will likely be the successor to the Sony Xperia L which was launched way back in 2013. It has also been said that the Xperia L1 will be a budget smartphone and its production will basically take place at the Sony's plant in Thailand as well as in other enterprises in China.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia XZ Premium named the "Best new smartphone" at MWC 2017

However, details regarding the features or specs of the upcoming Xperia L1 have not yet been disclosed. We should hear about the device more in the coming days and we will keep updated on the same.