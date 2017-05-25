Sony will now stop manufacturing premium standard smartphones

Sony Mobile has just officially announced that it is now dropping out of the 'Premium Standard' segment in the market.

Well, Sony had launched smartphones like Xperia X and Xperia X Compact in 2016 which offered flagship specifications and came at a reasonable price point. However, when these devices were launched many argued that these phones lacked true flagship status.

This led to declining sales and more or less failed to generate strong revenue for the company. As far as the number go, in Japan, these models reached 85 percent of its intended volume targets for 2017.

However, outside Japan this number reached only 31 percent thus failing to reach volume targets. Further, globally the company hit only 43 percent of its targets in this particular segment.

Against such backdrop, Sony has confirmed its move at its annual 2017 Investor Day event that it will now only be focusing on flagship and mid-range models in future. The smartphones being the Xperia XZ Premium and XZs at the flagship level and Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra in the mid-range category.

Likewise, after receiving such low results, Sony is aiming to recover market share in 2017. To do so the company will now focus on differentiating its products "with technologies that only Sony can deliver". Moreover, Sony will be targeting markets where its brand strength is strong. Martkets that are in the company's radar are Japan, East Asia, APAC, Middle East and Europe.

Sony has plans for North America, but the company says it will requiring a huge investment to actually make a difference in the market. Apple is the popular brand there. But Sony might be again aiming to try and capture the market by providing differentiated smartphones. Sony also sees India as a prominent market for its smartphones.