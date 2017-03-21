Sony Xperia L1 with 4G LTE announced; sale to debut in April

Sony Mobile has taken the wraps off the Xperia L1 smartphone, a new budget phone without much fanfare. This is the latest one to be launched in the L series.

The device has been launched in Black, White, and Pink color options. For now, Sony hasn't revealed anything related to the pricing of the phone. This phone is all set to be released in late April only in select markets across the world. We can expect this budget phone to create a good competition in the smartphone arena as it comes with support for 4G LTE and packs the features seen in the other budget rivals.

Talking about the specs, the Sony Xperia L1 bestows a 5.5-inch HD 720p display and employs a 1.45GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor paired with Mali T720 graphics unit. The RAM capacity is 2GB and the internal storage space is 16GB that can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a micro SD card.\

Booting on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Sony phone is a dual SIM device featuring a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 5MP front-facer on board with similar aperture. The other goodies of the Xperia L1 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 2620mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging.

Sony hasn't revealed anything specific about the release of the budget Xperia L1 in India. We can expect to hear more from the company regarding this phone in the coming weeks.