Sony Xperia X Concept smartphones get a new "Battery Saver" feature

Sony's mobile division has just released a new experimental update for the Sony Xperia X Concept firmware. The update now brings the build number to 38.3.A.0.83.

However, the key highlight of this update is that it brings a new feature called "Battery Saver."

And, with the introduction of this feature, Sony might be aiming to bring some of the features left behind with STAMINA mode which was Sony's own battery saving solution before Doze mode.

SEE ALSO: BlackBerry could launch another smartphone alongside Mercury at MWC

Sony in its blog claims that "fans have been asking for the STAMINA mode found in original Xperia firmware, which had been replaced by the introduction of Doze mode found natively in Android Marshmallow."

So the new update is somewhat fulfilling the fans' wishes. Battery Saver will now give you several options to extend your battery life when your phone gets below a certain percentage. You can choose any level below 50 percent. Furthermore, you can turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, auto-sync and adjust brightness/screen timeout. The option can be found in Settings>Battery>Battery Saver.

SEE ALSO: Charge your smartphone faster with these simple tricks

Apart from the Battery Saver feature, Sony has also added new camera quick settings and camera app shortcuts, which will now allow you to quickly take a video or selfie picture. Sony has also added VoLTE support for additional carriers: Vodafone in Spain and Three/EE in the UK.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals