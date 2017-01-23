Sony Xperia X Concept updates released, brings "Night Mode" feature

Sony has just announced that it has released a new firmware update for Xperia X Nougat Concept users. The new update comes in the form of build number 38.3.A.0.66.

This latest update adds a number of new features but the key highlight of this update is the "Night Mode."

As per the Xperia blog, this feature when turned on will tint your screen or change the display color to a pinkish amber color during night time. By doing this, the Night Mode will help make your phone easier to read at night and help you sleep better as it reduces exposure to blue light. Further, you will be able to adjust the settings to turn the feature on from sunset to sunrise. You will be able to customize the exact timing as well.

The update also comes with other additions which include the latest 1 January 2017 Google security patches, a new version of the Xperia Home launcher (10.2.A.1.18) and bug fixes for the noise canceling feature and fingerprint test in the service menu.

Sony also claims that the update will offer better network handling. The update is currently available for all those running the Experimental firmware on their Xperia X concept phones.

