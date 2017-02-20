Sony Xperia X price slashed by Rs. 14,000

To recall, Sony Xperia X price was slashed down by almost Rs. 10,000 last year. Well, looks like the device had a massive price cut yet again.

New reports surfacing the web shows that Sony Xperia X price has been slashed down again, and this time by Rs. 14,000. After the price cut, the device is now available for Rs. 24,990, exclusively on Flipkart.

Announced last year, Sony Xperia X model was initially launched at a price tag of Rs. 48,990. However, such a huge price cut in less than a year is commendable. However, even after the massive price cut, we can't deny the fact that the device still seems to be extremely expensive.

Recalling the specs, Sony Xperia X sports a 5-inch TRILUMINOS Display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 650 processor. In terms of storage, the device comes packed with 3GB of RAM paired with a 64GB internal storage unit, which can be further expanded up to 200GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, Xperia X comes packed with a 23MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Predictive hybrid auto-focus, while on the front fits a 13MP selfie shooter. Further running on Android Marshmallow, the device is backed by a 2,620mAh battery and reports suggest that it has the ability to last for up to two days.