Sony Xperia X Ultra to come with 6.4-inch display and 21:9 aspect ratio

Nowadays the devices with high-end specs and wide screen display are gaining wide popularity among enthusiastic smartphone users. To cope up with their expectations, the companies are releasing the devices having the best features in them.

Now, it's the turn of Sony to come up with such attributes on their upcoming phone, Xperia X Ultra. A new leak which surfaced online speaks about the display size of this smartphone. According to this leak, Sony Xperia X Ultra will boast a wide display with an aspect ratio larger than the much-hyped phones, LG G6 and Galaxy S8. So, we can expect this upcoming phone to make a big hit in the market.

Larger aspect ratio As per this new leak, Xperia X Ultra is featured to have a wide display of 6.45-inch and an aspect ratio of 21:9. When you compare it with the aspect ratios of LG G6 and Galaxy S8 which are close to 18:9, it says clearly how large the display will be. Also Read: Sony Xperia X Ultra official renders leaked: Launching soon? Other leaks on display If we consider the previous leaks and rumors, we get to know that the device will be featured to have a bezel-less display. It will have a standard volume buttons as well as the camera shutter on the edge of the handset. Some rumors do say that the phone will come with a set of dual speakers. For now, we know that Xperia X Ultra will be available in two color options- Red and Grey. Specs and features This smartphone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The phone supports X10 LTE, QuickCharge 4.0 and houses a battery of 3,050mAh capacity. Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium set to launch on June 1 Other details Like other Xperia devices, even Xperia X Ultra is said to come with a fantastic camera. With a 19-megapixel rear camera, it will have a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. The device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS with Sony's custom skin on top of it. The phone is also IP68 certified to make it water and dust resistant.

