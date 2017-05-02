Sony Xperia X Ultra official renders leaked: Launching soon?

Sony is expected to deliver several smartphones in the coming days and while the Xperia series has been the most popular ones the company will most probably launch devices in the same range.

And as we say this, official renders of a Sony smartphone have just been leaked and it provides few details about the upcoming smartphone. Besides, the leaked images reveal that the smartphone is Sony's upcoming Xperia X Ultra. The design of the smartphone looks appealing with a big display.

If the rumors are to be believed then Sony's new phone will have a bigger screen than Samsung's Galaxy S8+. But rumors are hard to believe and not always accurate. Moreover, the company has not disclosed any details about the aspect ratio or screen resolution officially.

Coming back to the leaked image, the smartphone is seen in two color variants - gray and red. Further, the two images show thinner bezels on the upcoming phone. At the top, it looks like there is enough bezel to accommodate the Sony logo and a 13MP selfie snapper. As for the bottom, it features capacitive buttons for navigation. Coming to the back side, there is the Xperia branding which is placed in the middle. Also at the back, there is the main camera along with dual tone LED flash. Expected Features and Specifications Sony's upcoming smartphone has been touted to be the Xperia X Ultra. While the smartphone has already been doing rounds in the rumor mill there are few things we can expect the smartphone to feature. According to various reports, the smartphone is expected to feature an Ultra Wide 6.45-inch display. The handset is said to be equipped with a 19MP sensor at the back and a 13MP sensor at the front. The hand is also expected to come with IP68 certification that should provide water and dust resistance. Under the Hood Other rumored specs for the new phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB RAM, a 3050mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Sony's Xperia X Ultra will most likely come with 64GB of internal storage, which should be expandable using a microSD card. The new device will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and incorporate dual speakers. The leaked renders do reveal that Sony's Xperia X Ultra will come in red and gray color variants, but Sony could release more color variants of the device. Now that the images are leaked, what are your first impressions of the device? Do let us know in the comments.