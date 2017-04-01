Sony Xperia X updates released: Brings new audio engine and many more features

Sony has just introduced a new firmware update (38.3.1.A.0.91) for the Xperia X units which are part of the company's concept android program. Sony's Concept for Android is an initiative that develops an alternative for the Xperia system software. The concept software has commercial quality and it replaces the whole system once a user gets registered into this app.

However, the latest update brings along a number of notable features including a new audio engine. The audio engine has SONY Audio Effects Engine as well as Google's integrated MusicFX audio functions. This means that now instead of the proprietary Android audio effects, the MusicFX will only rely on Sony's audio engine. Another useful change made in the new update is that the battery percentage indicator will be visible outside the status bar icon.

It will now be easier for you to see how much battery life your phone has left. In addition to this, there are some other features such as VoLTE support in Telenor Norway, Hutch (3) in Denmark and Sweden. The company has also introduced VoWifi support in Germany (Vodafone, O2 and Telekom).

Apart from this, Sony's concept team has fixed a few bugs like the Bluetooth restart problem and the graphical bag for camera app shortcuts.

Besides, Sony seems to have put a lot effort on fine-tuning the update. In any case, the new update will help users to have a better experience.