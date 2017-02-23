Sony Xperia X2 press render leaks ahead of MWC 2017 launch

Most Android smartphone manufacturers are all set to take the wraps off their flagship devices for this year at the MWC 2017. Sony is also one of them and the company is believed to unveil the Xperia X2 flagship at the event debuting on Monday.

Today, we have the official render of the Xperia X2 as the same has hit the web. The specifications that this phone might come packed with are not known for the moment. If the leaked image is genuine, we can get to know some interesting details about the smartphone.

Apparently, Sony has removed the logo from the front panel on this phone. The removal of the logo will increase the screen real estate and pave way for minimal bezel around the screen. From the image, we can infer that there is curved glass at the top. At the right bottom, we can see the volume rocker and power keys.

Specs wise, the Sony flagship is rumored to feature a 16MP selfie camera at the front. It is likely to arrive with 64GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card and use a 3,000mAh battery that can keep it running.

Apart from the Xperia X2, there are speculations that Sony will also unveil the Xperia XA (2017). It is believed that the company will announce up to five devices at the upcoming event. Let's wait for a few more days to see the mystery unravel. Stay tuned to GizBot for more MWC 2017 updates.

Source