Sony Xperia XA (2017) video leaks showing sleek design; MWC 2017 launch expected

The MWC 2017 is almost a month away and it is time for the smartphone makers to unveil their flagships at the show. Sony Xperia XA was launched at the MWC 2016 and we can expect its successor to be unveiled next month in Barcelona.

Earlier, the renders of the alleged Sony Xperia XA (2017) hit the web and now the same has popped up in a leaked video. The video shows some of the prominent features of the smartphone such as the front-facing camera and USB Type-C port. The smartphone seems to feature a sleek new design.

The 2-minute video has been uploaded on YouTube by TechLover HD and it shows a device carrying the model number G3121 and no name seems to be mentioned, though we believe it to be the Sony Xperia XA. The video has captured the smartphone in different angles and shows the display in operation.

The video reveals that the Xperia XA has received a security patch on January 5. The device in question is a prototype version and it is confirmed that it will be announced at the MWC 2017 show. As of now, nothing much about the specs of the alleged smartphone is known, but it is believed to arrive with narrow bezels at the sides and wider bezels at the top and bottom edges.

Take a look at the video that was uploaded on YouTube showing the Sony XperiaXA (2017)'s features and device in action from below. However, there is no official information about the same from the manufacturer.