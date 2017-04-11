Sony Xperia XA1 with 23-megapixel camera launched at Rs 19,990

Sony the Japanese tech giant has just launched a new smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Xperia XA1, the device is a mid-range smartphone and is priced at Rs 19,990.

The smartphone is available in white, black and pink colors, and the company has already put up the device on sale from today. Furthermore, the company is also shipping a MH-410 in-ear headphone and offering three months free subscription of Sony LIV with every purchase.

However, the key highlight of the device according to the company is its premium photographic capabilities. To elaborate, the smartphone features a 23-megapixel rear camera with 1/2.3" Exmor RS mobile image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 24mm wide-angle lens and hybrid auto-focus. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel snapper with 1/4″ Exmor R mobile image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and 23mm wide-angle lens.

Coming to other specifications of the device, the Sony Xperia XA1 comes with a 5-inch HD (720p) display with image enhance technology and Corning Gorilla glass protection. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 64-bit octa-core chipset which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB internal storage which can further be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is backed by 2300mAh battery with Quick Charging support. The dual-SIM smartphone also comes with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the Xperia XA1 runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Unfortunately, the smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor which is kind of absurd because there are already many devices below that price range who offer such feature.