Sony Xperia XA2 live images leaked revealing Sony’s trademark design language

Sony is planning to expand its Xperia product lineup by announcing the successor of the already launched Xperia XA very soon. Well, as of now the launch date remains a mystery.

Rumors suggest that Sony is currently working on Xperia XA2. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the smartphone manufacturer didn't issue any official statement on the device as of yet.

Well, if the rumors are to be believed, latest leak shows live images of the rumored upcoming Sony Xperia XA. Looking at the leaked pictures, it surely can't be denied that the devices embodies a sleek display and looks absolutely stunning.

Further talking about the specifications, the images shows that the Sony Xperia XA2 will run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is also expected to come packed with a Mediatek Helio P20 SoC.

In terms of storage capacity, the device might bear 4GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB memory unit. Further highlighting the camera set-up, the rumored Xperia XA2 will sport an excellent 23MP rear camera and on the front fits a 16MP selfie shooter.

Well, it should be noted that Sony hasn't revealed any information on the specs and the launch date of the rumored Xperia XA2 as of now.