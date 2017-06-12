Sony Xperia XZ Premium has officially gone on sale in India

Sony launched its premium flagship Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India earlier this month. However, soon after the launch, the handset was up for pre-booking until now.

But there is some good news for the Sony fans and the consumers alike. The smartphone has officially gone on sale and will be available exclusively on Amazon as well as offline retail stores in India. And just to recall, Sony Xperia XZ Premium was launched at a starting price of Rs 59,990.

In any case, this smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features and specifications and it looks like it will going up against some of the other flagships from brands like Samsung and LG amongst others that have been recently announced in India.

That being said, the key highlight of this smartphone is that it is powered by 4K HDR display, super fast download speeds, stunning loop design and a high-performance camera along with some intelligent features.

Let's look at the features and specifications of the smartphone in detail.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminos display with sRGB 138 percent spectrum and the X-Reality for Mobile display engine. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and it is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is equipped with a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS memory stacked sensor and as per the company, it is capable of shooting videos at 960 frames per second. Camera features include predictive hybrid autofocus and predictive capture, a 25mm f/2.0 lens, and 1.22-micron pixel sensor. Talking about the front camera, there is a 13-megapixel 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor that is supported by a 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens. The company also says that the camera has been optimized with its SteadyShot technology that provides 5-axis stabilization.

The new handset is backed by a 3230mAh non-removable battery and it comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology as well. While Sony has launched the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) variant of the XZ Premium in India, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The device is dust and water resistance with an IP65/68 rating, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back of the smartphone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are also present on the phone. The smartphone phone measures 156x77x7.9mm and weighs 191 grams.