Sony Xperia XZ Premium to have a Red color variant soon

Sony unveiled its flagship device the Xperia XZ Premium at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) back in February. Besides sporting an eye-catching design, the phone also comes with some powerful features and specifications.

During the announcement, Sony unveiled the XZ Premium in only two color variants- Deepsea Black and Luminous Chrome. The company also launched a Bronze Pink color variant of XZ Premium with same specification and design in April. However, the Bronze Oink variant is still not available for purchase. We have to wait until the end of June for that.

Now, according to a post on Weibo, the Japanese smartphone manufacturer has another color variant of the flagship down the pipe. As you can see from the images, the fourth color will be Red. And we can't help but agree that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium looks stunning in its new color.

Sadly, the device has an NTT DoCoMo's logo on its back. This means that it will be only available in Japan; at least initially. We expect the Red Xperia XZ Premium to make its way to international market as well. As of now, we don't have any information on the availability of this Red variant.

Lately, many smartphone manufacturers are launching their flagship smartphones in Red Color. Even Apple released a limited edition of Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. So it is not surprising that Sony is also following the same trend. Anyway, Sony should soon make an official announcement of this Red Xperia XZ Premium.

