Sony Xperia XZ Premium is now part of Open Devices program: Know what this means

If you are a developer then this might be exciting news for you. Well, Sony has announced that one of its smartphones Xperia XZ Premium has been added to company's Open Devices program.

What this means is that Sony is now allowing people especially developers to test, develop and also flash their own version of Android Nougat on the Xperia XZ Premium. The company says that the Open Devices program is meant for developers and not for consumers.

However, the company also puts out a warning saying that the software provided can be unstable due to its early stage. So going with developers might be a wise choice.

Further, Sony says that it is offering guides on how to use the company's AOSP device configurations to build a unique version of Android Nougat and flash it on unlocked Xperia device. However, developers will need to remember to download the necessary software binaries before they begin the development process.

"As you may know, the Open Devices program is our way to provide access and tools to build and test your custom software on a range of Sony devices. You can access all the resources you need through our Open Devices page on Developer World. We value our open source community and welcome you to participate in our projects via GitHub. Feel free to provide feedback on further resources you may need and where we can improve," says the company.

This is really good for developers who are building an AOSP for the first time. New developers in the scene can always get started by following the guide provided by Sony.