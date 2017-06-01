Sony Xperia XZ Premium launched in India: Price, Key features and more

Sony has just launched its flagship Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India. This smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features and specifications and it looks like it will going up against some of the other flagships from brands like Samsung and LG amongst others that have been recently announced in India.

The key highlight of this smartphone is that it is powered by 4K HDR display, super fast download speeds, stunning loop design and a high performance camera along with some intelligent features.

That being said, the new smartphone from Sony will be available from June 12 onwards. As for the pricing the Xperia XZ Premium will come at a price of Rs. 59,990 and will be available at Sony Centers, select retail outlets, and exclusively on Amazon.com.

Moreover, there will be limited pre-booking offer for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and it will start from June 2 and the last day will be June 11. As part of this offer, customers who pre-book the smartphone will get a Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 8,990 for free.

Separately, Sony has got bundle offers with this smartphone. Buyers will receive a 3-month subscription to Sony LIV worth Rs. 349 for free as well as Gameloft's Modern Combat 5 with 5,200 in-game credits.

Specifications The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminos display with a sRGB 138 percent spectrum and the X-Reality for Mobile display engine. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and it is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras The smartphone is equipped with a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS memory stacked sensor and as per the company it is capable of shooting videos at 960 frames per second. Camera features include predictive hybrid autofocus and predictive capture, a 25mm f/2.0 lens, and 1.22-micron pixel sensor. Talking about the front camera, there is a 13-megapixel 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor that is supported by a 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens. The company also says that the camera has been optimized with its SteadyShot technology that provides 5-axis stabilization. Battery and Software The new handset is backed by a 3230mAh non-removable battery and it comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology as well. While Sony has launched the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) variant of the XZ Premium in India, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Other features The device is dust and water resistance with an IP65/68 rating, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back of the smartphone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor is also present on the phone. The smartphone phone measures 156x77x7.9mm, and weighs 191 grams.