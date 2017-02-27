Sony Xperia XZ Premium image leaked ahead of launch: Watch Sony MWC 2017 event live here

Sony is going to hold its Mobile World Congress press conference today at Barcelona. The smartphone vendor is going to announce a wide range of devices, out of which, one will be the flagship product - Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Ahead of the launch today, a report from XperiaBlog reveals that Sony's flagship device - Xperia XZ Premium is expected to come with a 4K display. The post leaks several news specs about the device alongside showcasing the first-ever looks of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

The render suggests that the upcoming Xperia XZ Premium will sport pretty much similar design to that of the Xperia XZ announced in October 2016. Apart from the design, Sony Xperia XZ Premium is expected to come packed with reflective chrome design, large top and bottom bezels and stereo front facing speakers yet again.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia X2 press render leaks ahead of MWC 2017 launch

On the camera front, the flagship product may feature a 20MP rear camera set up which is expected to work pretty well under the low light situation. Not only that, the device will also be able to record slow-mo videos at 960fps and will also come equipped with Motion Eye (predictive capture) and an anti-distortion feature.

Apart from just the design and camera, the Sony flagship, on the other hand, is expected to come packed with 4K HDR display and Snapdragon 835 processor. Furthermore, Sony Xperia XZ Premium will apparently continue to sport the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a bottom USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top similar to that of the previously announced Sony Xperia XZ.

The smartphone vendor is going to live stream the Sony MWC 2017 today, watch it live at the official website here.