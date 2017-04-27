Sony Xperia XZ Premium set to launch on June 1

Sony's upcoming flagship phone, the Xperia XZ Premium, was unveiled a few months back in MWC 2017 along with Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

Now, the XZ Premium is said to launch in Europe on June 1. A renowned tipster Roland Quandt, O2, a carrier in Germany, told everyone about this release date on the press event. Only the launch date has been revealed for now, but the price information is not yet known. The specifications and other details are already given away by few leaks and rumors.

Motion Eye camera system The XZ Premium comes with a new Motion Eye camera system and also it is said to be the first smartphone to have a memory stacked Exmor RS sensor. Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance Android Nougat 7.1.1 update released With a 19-megapixel rear camera, it supports Super slow motion 960fps video capture, Predictive Capture, Ant-distortion shutter, Triple image sensing technology, predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 5-axis stabilization and 4K video recording. On the other hand, the front cam has a 13-megapixel Exmor RS which can be used as a mobile image sensor and has 22mm wide angle lens, ISO6400 and aperture f/2.2. Key Specs This premium phone will have a 5.5-inch 4K HDR Triluminous display with X-Reality mobile picture engine and dynamic contrast enhancement. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back panel. The XZ Premium is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with the Adreno 540 GPU. Also Read: Sony announces Xperia XZ Premium in Bronze Pink Color The device is coupled with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256 through microSD card slot. Other features Other features include a latest Android 7.0 Nougat Operating system on which this phone runs out of the box and a battery of 3230mAh capacity with Smart Stamina mode and Qnovo adaptive charging support. The phone also supports Sony's native DSEE HX technology and one can also play PlayStation 4 console games on it. Appeared in Bronze Pink color When this XZ Premium was unveiled at MWC, it was shown only in two color variants- Deepsea Black and Luminous Chrome. Just a few days back, the company launched a Bronze Pink color variant of the same phone with same specs and design. Also Read: Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera launched: Price, features and more So, Bronze Pink will be the third color announced by Sony for its premium phone. We have to wait till June to grab this Pink phone. Price and Availability Recently, the XZ Premium was available for pre-orders in the UK. The Amazon UK website displayed a price tag of £649 which comes to approximately Rs. 53,615.