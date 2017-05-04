Sony Xperia XZ Premium spotted on Geekbench; Results in promising performance

Sony Xperia XZ Premium was announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February. Though this phone was unveiled with the same chipset which is being used in Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, it could not come out as powerful as Samsung's flagship phones.

However, the Xperia XZ has now made its appearance on benchmarking website, GeekBench and received a good performance score making it as reliable smartphone one can afford to buy. Though this phone was unveiled before Galaxy S8 and S8+ in MWC, it is still not available for purchase. As expected, this listing revealed much information regarding the specs of the device.

Scored good points in listing With model number G8141, the Sony Xperia XZ scored 1943 points in the single-core test whereas, 5824 points in the multi-core test. Also Read: Sony Xperia X Ultra official renders leaked: Launching soon? These scores appear promising, though it is lesser than the scores of Galaxy S8, S8+ and Xiaomi Mi 6. But it is not confirmed whether the device which appeared here is a retail device or just a testing one. Other specs revealed As per Geekbench listing, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset like Samsung's flagship device. The XZ Premium runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It is not sure which software has been used when it got spotted on GeekBench. There is a high probability that it might have run on an under-clocked edition of Snapdragon 835 or pre-production software. 4K display used The phone comes with a 4K display having a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Whereas, the Galaxy S8 and Plus variant has a QHD with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and Mi 6 with full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium set to launch on June 1 So, according to few sources, this 4K display of XZ Premium may be influencing the SD 835 SoC performance. Price and Availability This Sony smartphone may go on sale by the end of this month with a price tag of £645 ($830) in U.K and pre-order is said to begin on May 22. Whereas, in Germany, the same phone will be made available for €749 ($815).