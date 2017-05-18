Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Motion Eye camera now available in China

Yesterday, Sony officially released its new flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium in China. The company had already announced the phone back in February at the MWC 2017.

Talking about its specs, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium flaunts a 5.5-inch display with 4K resolution. The display also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection. The heart of the device is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is fueled by a 3230mAh battery. The memory aspect is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The native storage can be further expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium boasts a 19MP high-resolution rear-facing camera with Motion Eye feature, which can take slow motion videos at 960fps. Likewise, there is a f/2.0 13MP secondary camera with 22mm wide-angle lens.

On the software side, the device arrives with Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. The Xperia XZ Premium measures 156×77×7.9 mm and weighs 195gram. The handset is available in three different color options: Black, Gold and Silver.

Given the powerful specs, the flagship smartphone from Sony comes with a high price tag. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium would cost ¥5699 (∼$827). The pre-order for this phone has already opened on the official website of Sony.

Additionally, Sony has also released a special Spider-Man edition of this phone and it will come in a special box. However, the company is yet to announce its pricing details.

