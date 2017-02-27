Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Snapdragon 835 SoC launched at MWC 2017

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Putting an end to all the faulty rumors, the company had announced that the handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The standout feature, however, is its Sony Motion Eye camera. For those who are not in the know, Sony’s new innovative Motion Eye camera on the Xperia XZ Premium allows it to record slow-motion videos at 960fps (at 720p only). Meaning, the captured slow-mo videos will be nearly 4x slower than what camera’s in the current smartphones could achieve. At least, that’s what the company claims. We will, of course, have to wait for a while until we check it for ourselves to see if the phone lives up to its claims.

As mentioned above, at the heart of the device is the all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset teamed with 4GB of RAM. The Xperia XZ Premium boasts a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display with what the company calls as the “Glass Loop Surface” (Gorilla Glass 5 layer) wrapping around the phone. It is worth mentioning that the phone in question is the world’s first phone to offer support for 4K HDR. Also, the company claims that the Triluminos display on the XZ Premium is 40% brighter than the Xperia Z5 Premium’s panel.

Like the standard Xperia XZ, the Xperia XZ Premium has a fingerprint scanner embedded under the power button. Also, the handset is IP68 certified, meaning it can withstand dust and water up to an extent. A 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charge support backs the entire package. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone apart from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard features offers support for “Gigabit-Class LTE” which allows download speeds of up to 1Gbps. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes in Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black colors and will be launched sometime in late spring 2017. The company hadn’t revealed the pricing details of the handset yet.