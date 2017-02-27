Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Snapdragon 835 SoC launched at MWC 2017

Sony at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain had finally unveiled the Xperia XZ Premium.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Putting an end to all the faulty rumors, the company had announced that the handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The standout feature, however, is its Sony Motion Eye camera. For those who are not in the know, Sony’s new innovative Motion Eye camera on the Xperia XZ Premium allows it to record slow-motion videos at 960fps (at 720p only). Meaning, the captured slow-mo videos will be nearly 4x slower than what camera’s in the current smartphones could achieve. At least, that’s what the company claims. We will, of course, have to wait for a while until we check it for ourselves to see if the phone lives up to its claims.
Also Read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium image leaked ahead of launch: Watch Sony MWC 2017 event live here
As mentioned above, at the heart of the device is the all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset teamed with 4GB of RAM. The Xperia XZ Premium boasts a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display with what the company calls as the “Glass Loop Surface” (Gorilla Glass 5 layer) wrapping around the phone. It is worth mentioning that the phone in question is the world’s first phone to offer support for 4K HDR. Also, the company claims that the Triluminos display on the XZ Premium is 40% brighter than the Xperia Z5 Premium’s panel.
Also Read: Sony Xperia Z5 series smartphones get new Nougat update
Like the standard Xperia XZ, the Xperia XZ Premium has a fingerprint scanner embedded under the power button. Also, the handset is IP68 certified, meaning it can withstand dust and water up to an extent. A 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charge support backs the entire package. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.
On the connectivity front, the smartphone apart from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard features offers support for “Gigabit-Class LTE” which allows download speeds of up to 1Gbps. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.
The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes in Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black colors and will be launched sometime in late spring 2017. The company hadn’t revealed the pricing details of the handset yet.
Sony Xperia XZs
The Sony Xperia XZs, on the other hand, is a smaller variant of the XZ Premium. Also, most of the specs are similar, except for the 5.2-inch Full HD Triluminos display, Snapdragon 820 chipset paired with Adreno 510 GPU, 4GB of RAM, either 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage space (up to 256GB), and 2,900mAh battery.
The Sony Xperia XZs comes in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black color variants and will hit select markets starting this April.
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px} span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra
Sony had also introduced the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at the MWC 2017 event. While the Xperia XA1 Ultra features a 6-inch Full HD display, the standard XA1 offers a 5-inch HD display. Both the smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC. However, the XA1 Ultra packs 4GB of RAM and comes in 32GB/64GB storage options whereas the XA1 packs only 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. You can also expand the storage space on both the phones up to 256GB provided you have a microSD card.
The imaging department is taken care of by a 23MP Exmor RS sensor with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, Hybrid Autofocus, and LED flash. On the front though, the XA1 Ultra has a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture in comparison to XA1’s 8MP autofocus camera.
The XA1 Ultra is backed by a 2,700mAH battery while the standard XA1 draws fuel from the 2,300mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both the handsets offer support for 4G LTE, LTE Cat 6/4, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other standard features.
Both the smartphones come in four colors namely White, Black, Pink, and Gold and will be made available to the public in Spring.
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px} span.s1 {font-kerning: none}