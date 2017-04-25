Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance Android Nougat 7.1.1 update released

Good news for Xperia fans, Sony has now started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance series smartphones.

According to Xperia Blog, the update comes with a build number 41.2.A.2.199 and brings the latest April Android Security patches along. The update is also said to be 650MB in size. While we have still not got the official changelog, the report states that the update comes with the typical and number of native Android 7.1 features, but doesn't mention any Sony-specific inclusions in detail.

SEE ALSO: Sony announces Xperia XZ Premium in Bronze Pink Color

One feature clearly mentioned, however, is Android Nougat's app shortcuts. But Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ users will have to install a compatible launcher to use this feature. Native Xperia Home launcher doesn't support app shortcuts currently.

Well seems Sony is doing a good job in bringing the latest updates to its device. If you recall, Xperia XZ and X Performance were the first devices to receive the upgrade to Android Nougat last year around early December. Now Sony is already rolling out a new update 7.1.1.

SEE ALSO: Sony A9 full-frame mirrorless camera launched: Price, features and more

On the other hand, Sony will also likely roll out the update to other Xperia smartphones as well.

In any case, if you are an owner of one of these devices then you should see a notification for the update. You can also always go to the settings page of your smartphone and check for the update manually.