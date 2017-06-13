Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and X Performance new firmware update released

Sony Xperia XZ, XZs, and X Performance smartphones are getting a new firmware update. Sony has just announced that it is releasing a new update with a build number 41.2.A.7.8.

While updates are really important, the new update for the three smartphones comes with the latest 1 June 2017 Android security patch. So once you update exploitation of many issues on Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and X Performance will be made more difficult by the enhancements that come with the newer versions of the Android platform.

"We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible," says the company. Further, once users install the new update they will be able to get the latest features and make the most out of their Xperia devices. All existing user data will remain as it is after the updating the devices.

However, apart from the security update, no other changes have been noticed by users who have installed the update. Moreover, for all these phones, the build number of the new release is 41.2.A.7.8 and interestingly the Android version also remains the same 7.1.1 even after the update.

It is also worth mentioning that, once users install the update they will not be able to go back to the previous software version.

If you own any of these devices, you should receive the update in the coming days as it will be rolled out as an OTA file. It will take some time. But if you want to update to the latest version without waiting then you can simply go to the settings of your phone and then tap on the about section. Then you should see and tab that will basically read "check for updates." So by tapping that you will know whether the update is available or not.