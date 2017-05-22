Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1 key specs leaked

It's known that Sony is going to announce three new phones at IFA conference, 2017. As per the information leaked so far, the to-be-announced phones will be Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1.

Now a new report by review.ge gives away key specs of these three smartphones. The translated text from the source says that all the three upcoming phones will feature a fantastic camera with new technology in it.

According to them, it is said to offer a full pixel continuous shooting option. Apart from this, the company is rumored to work on a phablet by name, Xperia X Ultra which may be launched by the end of this year.

As per review.ge, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will feature a full HD display of 5.2-inch display having a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The phone will be packed with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4 GB RAM. The device is said to house a battery of 3,000mAh capacity.

To speak about Xperia XZ1 Compact, it is a smaller version of Xperia XZ1. Powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB RAM, it is backed by a 2,800mAh battery. Display wise, it sports a 4.6-inch HD display with 720 x 1,280 pixels resolution.

Another handset by name Xperia X1 will have a full HD display of 5-inch with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4 GB RAM with a battery of 2,800mAh capacity.

The camera specification is not revealed yet, but as per the rumors, all the three handsets may sport 19-megapixel camera on them.

