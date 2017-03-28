Sony Xperia XZs to be launched on April 4 in India

Sony Xperia XZs smartphone is officially launching in India on April 4. While we say this, the company has already started sending out press invites for the launch event which will happen in Delhi.

Well, India is the world's fastest growing mobile market and we are expecting a lot of smartphone launches this year. On the other hand, Sony's smartphone is finally coming to India and fans will now have a great chance to get their hands on the said device. While that is good news, just to recall, the Sony XZs was first unveiled at MWC 2017 along with Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones.

Anyway coming to the smartphone, Sony Xperia XZs is basically a downsized version of company's Xperia XZ smartphone and it comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Triluminos display. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The storage can be expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Sony Xperia XZs smartphone features a 19MP camera on the rear and a 13MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 2900mAh battery. The device measures 146x72x8.1 mm and weighs 161 grams.

Additionally, Sony Xperia XZs comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1) port. The sensors present on the device are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone should be available in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colors. As for the Indian pricing and availability, all the details will be revealed during the launch event.