Sony Xperia XZs goes on sale in India via Flipkart and offline retail stores

The Japanese consumer electronics giant, Sony has recently launched the dual-SIM variant of the Xperia XZs in India. Now, this phone is all set to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and offline retail stores.

With the MRP of Rs. 51,990, it is available at the best buy price of Rs. 49,990. One can buy this smartphone in different color variants such as Ice Blue, Warm Silver, and Black. Just to recall, Xperia XZs was first launched at MWC 2017 by Sony along with other smartphones such as Xperia XZ Premium, XA1, and XA1 Ultra. Sony Xperia XZs is essentially a downsized version of Xperia XZ smartphone.

Also Read: Sony Xperia XZs First Impressions: This compact smartphone has some serious camera prowess

It comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Triluminos display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU.

The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 32/64GB native storage variants which can be expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. The Sony Xperia XZs smartphone has a 19MP Motion Eye camera on the rear and a 13MP camera for selfies.

Also Read: Sony contributed in Android O by improving wireless audio quality

The device is backed by a 2900mAh battery with hybrid charging - Qnovo adaptive charging and Quick Charge 3.0. The device measures 146x72x8.1 mm and weighs 161 grams. Additionally, Sony Xperia XZs features IP65/68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1) port. The different sensors provided on this device are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Now it's time for Sony fans to get their hands on the Xperia XZs.