Sony Xperia Z5 series smartphones get new Nougat update

Sony's new update might have fixed all of the bugs found in the previous Nougat releases.

By:

Sony Mobile has just released a minor Nougat update for the Xperia Z5 series smartphone. In addition to that, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 tablets will also be receiving the update. Thus, the new update now takes the build number from 32.3.A.0.376 to 32.3.A.0.378.

Sony Xperia Z5 series smartphones get new Nougat update

Unfortunately, not much information has been provided as to what exactly the update brings along. However, we can only assume that the new firmware build 32.3.A.0.378 hopefully is stable and that it might have fixed all of the bugs found in the previous Nougat releases.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia X price slashed by Rs. 14,000

Besides, as the rollout has just started it might take some time for it to reach your device. So you can either wait for some time or you can also always check for the update by going to your smartphone's Settings menu.

Meanwhile, if you have got the update in your smartphone you could let us know and inform any differences you might have noticed in the comments below.

Source


buy

Gallery   |   10 Photos
Sony Xperia Z5 Compact First Impression

Read More About sony | smartphones | mobiles | tablets | android | Nougat | news

Other articles published on Feb 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers