Sony Xperia Z5 series smartphones get new Nougat update

Sony Mobile has just released a minor Nougat update for the Xperia Z5 series smartphone. In addition to that, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 tablets will also be receiving the update. Thus, the new update now takes the build number from 32.3.A.0.376 to 32.3.A.0.378.

Unfortunately, not much information has been provided as to what exactly the update brings along. However, we can only assume that the new firmware build 32.3.A.0.378 hopefully is stable and that it might have fixed all of the bugs found in the previous Nougat releases.

Besides, as the rollout has just started it might take some time for it to reach your device. So you can either wait for some time or you can also always check for the update by going to your smartphone's Settings menu.

Meanwhile, if you have got the update in your smartphone you could let us know and inform any differences you might have noticed in the comments below.

