Sony Xperia Z5 successor to be showcased at MWC 2017

Sony has already sent out media invites for an event to happen on February 27 at MWC 2017. While we are sure that the company might be making some interesting announcements at the end of this month, it might not unveil any flagship smartphone at the tech show.

The Sony Yoshino that was spotted in leaks long back is claimed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a gorgeous 4K display. If the Japanese tech giant introduces a flagship this month, it might anyways not be able to release the device until the Samsung Galaxy S8 is released as the latter is claimed to use up the whole bunch of Snapdragon 835 SoCs for its release in April.

To avoid that, Sony is speculated to have delayed the launch of its flagship smartphone for a later date. The device is likely to be present at the tech show, but showcased behind closed doors.

At the MWC 2017, Sony will be launching four mid-range Xperia smartphones based on Android OS. Going by the existing rumors and speculations, these mid-range phones are said to be codenamed BlancBright, Keyaki, Hinoki and Mineo.

Talking about the Xperia Z5's sequel, the smartphone's launch frame comes in line with the recent reports suggesting that the Snapdragon 835 processor will not be released widely until late April. If Sony really wants to use the latest processor from Qualcomm to operate in its flagship, it needs to wait as the processor is highly powerful and efficient than the earlier chips from Qualcomm.

