Sony Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium started receiving Android Nougat update

Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that PTCRB (a wireless device certification forum led by North American mobile operators) had certified the Android Nougat update for the high-end Sony Xperia devices including the Sony Xperia Z5/ Z5 Premium, Z4 Tablet, and Xperia Z3+ as well.

And today, the update has already started rolling out to some regions across the globe for Sony Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium, which will be soon followed by other update certified devices. The new firmware will update the device to build number- 32.3.A.0.372 and brings several new features including all the Android Nougat features such as the multi-window mode, updated Doze mode, etc.

Apart from the stock Android Nougat features, Sony will be adding some other exclusive features as well. The update is rolling out incrementally and will reach your device in coming days. Also, there is no updated timeline on when it will roll out to Indian Sony Xperia Z5 and other devices.

