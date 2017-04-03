Sony XZs to launch in India today

Sony XZs which was first announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 along with Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones, will launch in India today.

Most anticipated Sony's smartphone will finally get into buyer's hands. Xperia XZs is said to be a downsized version of company's Xperia XZ smartphone. Yes, you heard it right. The resolution of the rear camera is 19MP whereas, the original Xperia XZ had 23MP of resolution. But this device will run latest Android 7.0 Nougat, while XZ had a lower version of it.

Coming to the specifications, this new smartphone is bumped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage option. This storage capacity can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

With 5.2-inch Full HD TRILUMINOS display, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor, it comes with a non-removable battery of 2,900mAh capacity. It is said to support Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The 19MP rear camera has Exmor RS sensor, a triple image sensor, and 5-axis stabilization technology. The selfie shooter of 13MP comes with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. Unlike other smartphones, it is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone.

Connectivity options include WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, USB Type-C and A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS). The phone will be available in three different color variants - Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black color.

The price information is not clear, whereas its predecessor Sony Xperia XZ was priced at Rs 51,990. Even the information regarding the launch of other three smartphones which were announced alongside at MWC 2017, is not yet known.