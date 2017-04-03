Sony XZs launched in India at Rs. 49990

Finally, the most anticipated Sony XZs launched today in India with a price tag of Rs.49990. It was first announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 along with other smartphones such as Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones.

It is already known that Xperia XZs is a downsized version of company's Xperia XZ smartphone. Just by going through the specifications of this phone, one can easily understand why it is called as downsized. The resolution of the rear camera is 19MP whereas, the original Xperia XZ had a resolution of 23MP. But this device will run Android 7.0 Nougat, while XZ had a lower version of it.

Also Read: Sony Xperia XZs Vs smartphones with 19 MP camera

To recall the specifications, this new smartphone comes with 5.2-inch Full HD TRILUMINOS display, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor, it comes with a non-removable battery of 2,900mAh capacity with the support for Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

It is featured to have 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage option. One can also expand this storage up to 256GB via microSD card. When it comes to the camera, this phone is having sufficient resolution to take the best shots.

Also Read: Sony Xperia X updates released: Brings new audio engine and many more features

The 19MP rear camera is packed with Exmor RS sensor, a triple image sensor, and also 5-axis stabilization technology. The selfie shooter of 13MP is made up of 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. This phone is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner but on the side of the device.

WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, USB Type-C and A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS) are the connectivity options included here. The phone will be available in three different color variants - Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black color.

Also Read: Sony contributed in Android O by improving wireless audio quality

The information regarding the launch of other three smartphones which were announced alongside at MWC 2017, is not yet known. We are expecting it to hit the market sometime soon.