Specifications and features of Coolpad 3632 leaked

Chinese telecommunications company, Coolpad, seems to be all set to bring a new smartphone to the market, the device is said to sport a 6.1 inch display and come with Android Nougat. The device labeled Coolpad 3632, hasn't been officially announced, but was spotted on the GFXBench benchmarking website.

The website also leaked some of the features and specifications, the device has 6.1 inch FWVGA display with 854 X 480 pixels resolution and supports five finger gesture. Under the hood the device boasts of 1.4 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. Along with 8GB of internal storage of which 4.0GB will be reserved for the user, the device has Adreno 308 GPU and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

Further, the device has a 5 MP autofocus primary camera and a LED flash, and a 2MP selfie shooter, the camera has features like autofocus, face detection, HDR photo and touch focus. The GFX listing shows the device having connectivity features like Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi along with sensors such as an accelerometer, light and proximity sensors.

As of now this the latest information we have on the Coolpad 3632, we will keep you posted with the latest updates as an when we get them.



