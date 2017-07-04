After establishing a strong presence through itel and TECNO, Transfusion Holdings aims to further st

Spice Mobility which has recently signed a joint venture with China-based Transsion Holdings today launched an all new portfolio of mobile devices in India. The portfolio further includes five feature phones and three smartphones.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, Spice Mobile under Transsion Group, said, "We are extremely excited to announce the all new Spice product portfolio today. With the launch of the series, we have taken a step closer to creating an inclusive yet all-new powerful and rich digital experience for the young generation of India."

Kumar further added, "Aligned with the brand identity and philosophy, Spice brand wants to fuel the existing culture of sharing amongst the Indian youth. With easy to use features, these devices offer enhanced sharing capabilities to create new aspirations which will help in connecting the next billion. We are sure that we will create a new segment in the Indian market with the robust range of products and services."

The new product portfolio offers aesthetically and stylishly designed phones with features that would stand out and appeal to the youth and is priced between Rs 850 to Rs 9,500. In alignment with the fresh design created for the Indian youth, the products are segmented as F-Series (Music, fun, fashion), K series (Creative and fashion), V Series (Value premium, with focus on performance and camera), and Z series which are essentially the feature phones, offering best value and quality with great design.After establishing a strong presence through itel and TECNO, Transfusion Holdings aims to further strengthen its foothold in the world's fastest growing mobile market with the addition of its third brand in their multi-brand portfolio.

To recall, the Spice has also unveiled its new brand identity and philosophy - "Make Sharing Better" with Spice. In line with the new brand identity, Spice brand will enable the users' to create and nurture the social connections by sharing content that is enjoyable for them.