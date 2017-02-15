Successor to LG's K8 V, gets certified from FCC

South Korean giant LG recently received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in the United States. Though there are no confirmations as to which phone in the LG lineup acquired the certification. Based on the model number of the device we can safely assume that the phone in debate, to be the successor of the LG K8 V, as the model number of both these phones are of the same series.





The LG K8 V, was released in April, last year and was positioned as a mid-range device. The device ran on a MediaTek MT6735 chipset and the model number was LG-VS500, whereas the model number on the new device which got the certification is LG-VS501.

So considering the model number and other details like the company announcing its plans to launch a new version this year, it might be safe to assume that the device could most likely be the successor to the LG K8 V.

The successor is expected to run Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and it will be paired with 1.5GB of RAM, along with 16GB internal memory. The smartphone will sport a 5MP camera at the front and 13MP rear camera and it will be powered by a 2500mAh battery. In addition, the device is believed to be rolled out with Android 7.0 Nougat.

On the contrary, LG seems to be cutting a lot of corners in an attempt to keep the costs as low as possible as it is targeting the low and mid range market with these phones. Keeping that aspect in mind the company seems to be offering value for money.

However, with just the leak of the certification, it is hard to be sure about the specifications and even the model right now. You can stay tuned to GIZBOT and we will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates.

