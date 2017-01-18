Successor of the Sony Xperia XA leaks in renders revealing design

Sony, the Japanese conglomerate is all geared up to unveil a few smartphones at the yet-to-commence MWC 2017. Among the many, Sony is expected to unveil the successor of last year’s mid-range Sony Xperia XA.

As per the new image renders that surfaced on the internet, the design of the smartphone doesn’t appear to be changed largely. However, one can spot a few subtle changes, the strap hole for a lanyard, for example, is back.

Also, unlike the earlier image renders of the smartphone, the USB Type-C port at the bottom and headphone jack at the top are clearly visible in the new renders. Sadly, except for these little changes nothing much about the device has been revealed yet. But we expect to see more details about the smartphone as we approach the MWC 2017 event.

