Why we are in love with the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display

Samsung recently announced its latest and most advanced flagship smartphone- the Galaxy S8 in the Indian market. Unlike any other smartphone, the new Galaxy S8 features bezel-less screen which Samsung calls an Infinity display. We believe it is set to start a new trend in the smartphone industry and will forever change the upcoming smartphone's design philosophy. Why do we say that, let's find out.

The Super compact design packed in one of the largest display in town



Samsung Galaxy S8 is a true example of premium and innovative craftsmanship. The smartphone features a massive 5.8-inch (14.65cm) screen fitted on a body, which covers up to 83% of the face. The result is a gorgeous big-screen phone that fits snugly in your hand to deliver best-in-class viewing experience.

Enjoy multimedia content in its true form with the bezel-less Infinity display

The Infinity display spills over the phone's sides and essentially takes up the entire front of the phone. All you see is the vibrant AMOLED screen resulting in one of the most revolutionary smartphone design innovations seen in the past decade.

Besides, the 5.8-inch (14.65cm) and the 6.2-inch (15.81cm) QHD+ Infinity displays on the Galaxy S8 and the bigger Galaxy S8+ are incredibly bright, amazingly vibrant and deliver a jaw-dropping resolution of 2960*1440 pixels. You're sure to never miss out on even the minutest detail while watching movies, browsing online pages or playing 3D games.

The Infinity Display on Galaxy S8 is also Future ready

The Infinity display is also 'Mobile HDR Premium' certified. You can stream HDR content right on your mobile phone, which is undoubtedly the biggest development in TV technology in the recent years. You can get it on Amazon Prime and Netflix for your Galaxy S8.

A new kind of cinematic experience on a mobile device

The unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9 allows you to view more content in the same compact form factor. The videos you stream on YouTube or any other video streaming app can be easily modified to match the aspect ratio of the infinity display using the 'Crop to Fit' and 'Fit to Screen' options. The taller and narrower screen creates a cinematic view, which you can only experience in movie theatres.

Multitask like you have never done before



The 18.5:9 aspect ratio let you place two active applications in equally divided square boxes for effortless multitasking. This allows you to stream YouTube videos and scroll through your Facebook timeline at the same time without losing on any content. You can also resize the individual application windows to see more of what's important. The screen also utilizes 'Snap Window' feature to make it possible to crop and pin windows on the top of the screen. This will help you do two things seamlessly at the same time.

A new Home-button for a new kind of display



The newly designed home-button stays hidden until you need it to create a bigger and unobstructed view. It works on applying pressure to ensure the Galaxy S8 have an extremely smooth and uninterrupted screen. The customizable navigation keys also remain invisible until you need them.

The Infinity display on Galaxy S8 and S8+ is one of the most revolutionary smartphone design innovations seen in the past decade. The gorgeous AMOLED screen breaks you free from the unwanted bezels to fit more content in the same compact form factor for better multitasking.

And the unconventional 18.5:9 aspect ratio makes the display taller and narrower to create the first-of-its kind cinematic viewing experience for users. In short, the Infinity display on Samsung Galaxy S8 offers the best mobile entertainment experience on a mobile device to date.