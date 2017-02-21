Swipe Elite 3 4G VoLTE phone launched in India at Rs. 5,499

Swipe recently unveiled a wide range of budget 4G VoLTE smartphones in India. Adding on to the product line-up, here comes another one. The company announced Swipe Elite 3 4G smartphone at a price tag of Rs. 5,499, available exclusively on Flipkart today onwards.

Available in two color variants - Space Grey and Champagne Gold, Swipe Elite 3 sports a 5-inch full HD display, and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor, paired with Mali-400 GPU.

In terms of storage capacity, the device comes packed with 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. Swipe Elite 3 draws its power from a decent 2500mAh battery set up.

Further running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, on the optics front, the Swipe Elite 3 offers an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and fits a 5MP selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity wise, the device includes a wide range of options, which include - Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and a microUSB port.