Swipe Elite Max receives a price cut, available at Rs. 8,999

The Swipe Elite Max was announced in December last year for a price of Rs. 10,999. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

The smartphone received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 recently taking its price to Rs. 9,999. Now, the Swipe phone has received yet another price cut that takes its cost down to Rs. 8,999 for three days until tomorrow, March 24. The Swipe Elite Max is available in Onyx Black color option. With this price cut, the smartphone with 4G LTE connectivity support has become even more affordable with a discount of Rs. 2,000.

To recap on its specifications, the Swipe Elite Lite features a glass body with aluminum alloy bezel. The device flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display that dominates its front. Under its hood, the phone comes powered by a 64-bit Snapdragon octa-core processor that is teamed up with 4GB RAM for efficient multi-tasking.

The internal storage capacity of the Swipe phone is of 32GB and it can be expanded up to another 32GB using a micro SD card. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Swipe Elite Max features a fingerprint sensor as well. The device gets the juice that it needs to from a decent 3000mAh battery with the Zip Charge feature, which will be enough for it to last for a full day.

Imaging wise, the Elite Max has a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual SIM support.