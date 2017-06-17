Swipe Elite Note is available at Rs. 6,699 after a price cut

By:

Swipe Technologies announced the launch of the Swipe Elite Note in April at a price of Rs. 7,999. The smartphone was launched exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart.

Swipe Elite Note is available at Rs. 6,699 after a price cut

Now, it looks like the Swipe Elite Note is available via the other online retailer Snapdeal after receiving a price cut of Rs. 1,300. So the Swipe device can be purchased at a price of Rs. 6,699. The device is available in the Black color variant.

To remind you of the technical specifications, the Swipe Elite Note flaunts a 5.5-inch HD 720p pixel 2.5D curved glass display and Dragontrail glass protection. A 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6735 processor powers the device from within. This processor is coupled with Mali-T720, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of default storage space.

Further, there is support for expandable memory up to 32GB via a microSD card. Booting on the dated Android 5.0 Lollipop OS topped with the company's Freedom OS, the Swipe Elite Note gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

The Elite Note boasts of a 13MP main camera at its back with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera with an 88-degree wide-angle lens as well.

The connectivity features that the Swipe phone comes packed with include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, IR Blaster, and a micro USB 2.0 port. It also has an IR blaster that will double it as a remote control for appliances such as air-conditioners, televisions, set-top boxes, etc.



Read More About swipe | news | smartphones | mobiles | price drop

Other articles published on Jun 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers