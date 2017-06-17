Swipe Elite Note is available at Rs. 6,699 after a price cut

Swipe Technologies announced the launch of the Swipe Elite Note in April at a price of Rs. 7,999. The smartphone was launched exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart.

Now, it looks like the Swipe Elite Note is available via the other online retailer Snapdeal after receiving a price cut of Rs. 1,300. So the Swipe device can be purchased at a price of Rs. 6,699. The device is available in the Black color variant.

To remind you of the technical specifications, the Swipe Elite Note flaunts a 5.5-inch HD 720p pixel 2.5D curved glass display and Dragontrail glass protection. A 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6735 processor powers the device from within. This processor is coupled with Mali-T720, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of default storage space.

Further, there is support for expandable memory up to 32GB via a microSD card. Booting on the dated Android 5.0 Lollipop OS topped with the company's Freedom OS, the Swipe Elite Note gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

The Elite Note boasts of a 13MP main camera at its back with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera with an 88-degree wide-angle lens as well.

The connectivity features that the Swipe phone comes packed with include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, IR Blaster, and a micro USB 2.0 port. It also has an IR blaster that will double it as a remote control for appliances such as air-conditioners, televisions, set-top boxes, etc.