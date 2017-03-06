Swipe Elite Sense with 4G VoLTE goes on sale for Rs. 7,499; exclusive to Flipkart

Swipe Technologies has announced the launch of Elite Sense, a new stylish smartphone. This high-end smartphone is quite slender and has metal finish giving it a premium look despite the affordable price tag.

We say affordable as the Swipe Elite Sense is priced at Rs 7,499. This smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and the availability of this device starts today. Swipe Elite Sense is available in Space Grey as well as Champagne Gold color variants.

Talking of the specifications, the Swipe Elite Sense boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display and is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 308 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of native storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB with the help of a micro SD card.

Booting Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Swipe Elite Sense bestows a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera as well. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security offering chip-level security.

The connectivity aspects of the latest phone from Swipe include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There is hybrid dual SIM support in the smartphone. Also, the Swipe Elite Sense gets the power from a 2,500mAh battery that can render a decent backup to the device.