Swipe Konnect Grand is a 3G phone with Android 6.0 at just Rs. 2,799

Swipe Technologies has launched company's latest super affordable smartphone in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 2,799, Swipe Konnect Grand offers a 5-inch FWVGA display and runs on Android 6.0 marshmallow.

The budget smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad-core processor, which is paired with 1GB of RAM to take care of multitasking. Consumers will be happy to see the dual-SIM connectivity on-board with 3G support.

SEE ALSO: Smartphone battery myths commonly believed by users

Users can also take pictures with the 5MP rear camera that comes with LED flash support. For selfies, Swipe Konnect Grand has a 2MP front-facing camera.

Swipe Konnect Grand comes with an inbuilt storage of 8GB, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS in addition to 3G.

A 2,500mAh battery unit is running the show, which we believe will be enough to last a day with the kind of specifications it has to support. As per Swipe, the battery delivers up to 8-10 hours of talk time, and up to 180 hours of standby time, which we will evaluate while reviewing the handset.

SEE ALSO:BHIM, IRCTC Connect, myGov and other apps that you should install on your smartphone

The smartphone can be good option for consumers who are shifting from a feature platform to a smartphone platform and don't want to spend much. Priced under Rs. 3,000, Swipe Konnet Grand can do good in tier II and tier III cities in India. The smartphone is available via ShopClues and can you can also avail 10% Cashback (up to Rs. 200) by paying using Airtel Money Wallet.

Besides Konnect Grand, Swipe also sells Konnect 4G smartphone that is also priced at Rs. 2,799 and comes wuth 4G VoLTE connectivity. The smartphone has a 4-inch display and is powered by a quad-core CPU.