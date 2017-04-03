Swipe Konnect Neo 4G with VoLTE launched at Rs. 2,999

Swipe Technologies is recently on a launch spree as the company is launching a slew of affordable smartphones in the country. The latest one to be launched is an entry-level offering priced at Rs. 2,999.

Well, the newly launched smartphone is dubbed Swipe Konnect Neo 4G. This one is exclusive to the online retailer Shopclues and is priced at Rs. 2,999 as mentioned above. As an introductory offer, Shopclues is offering a discount of Rs. 150 on the purchase of this smartphone from Swipe on using a coupon code during the purchase - SWIPE150. The Konnect Neo 4G is available only in the Black color variant.

Talking about the specifications of the Swipe smartphone, the device flaunts a 4-inch WVGA display with 480 x 800 pixels. Under its hood, there operates a 1.5GHz quad-core processor of unknown chipset that is coupled with a meager 512MB of RAM. Fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G has 4GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card.

On the camera front, the Swipe smartphone boasts of a 5MP rear camera with auto focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 1.3MP selfie camera that sounds too basic, but it is reasonable given the smartphone's price tag. Connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. There is a 2000mAh battery that powers enough life to the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G.

The Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G is all set to be launched at a similar price tag of Rs. 2,999. In the meantime, this launch from Swipe makes us believe that the former will have a competition to face in the entry-level market segment.