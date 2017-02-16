Swipe Konnect Star 4G VoLTE smartphone launched, sale begins today exclusively on Shopclues

Swipe Technologies adds yet another budget 4G VoLTE smartphone to its product line up. The company announces the Swipe Konnect Star at Rs. 3,799 and is available exclusively on Shopclues. As per the reports the 4G smartphone will be available for purchase starting today.

As per the specifications, the newly launched Swipe Konnect Star features a 4-inch display and is further powered by a 1 GHz Quad-Core processor. Furthermore, the 4G VoLTE phone comes packed with 1GB of RAM coupled with a 16GB internal memory unit.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, Swipe Konnect Star sports a 5MP autofocus rear camera, which comes along with a LED flashlight. While on the front, the4G smartphone fits a 1.3MP selfie shooter.

Moving ahead, in terms of connectivity, the Swipe 4G VoLTE phone offers Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, micro-USB port and FM radio options, while on the other hand is equipped with an 1800 mAh battery. Swipe Konnect Star is available in three color variants, which include - Silver, Golden and Grey options.

Shopclues is offering discounts on Swipe Konnect Star, as the e-commerce site has announced Rs. 200 off for the first 500 customers who registers for the phone.