Swipe to launch budget smartphone Elite Sense soon

Swipe Technologies is getting ready to launch this year's flagship ELITE Smartphone. The ELITE Power was first leaked a few weeks ago, and now ELITE Sense may make its debut as early as March. This move from the company comes after experiencing a powerful launch of ELITE Power on February 17.

However, it appears to be a significant change in the plans for Swipe, which launched their last flagship, the ELITE Plus in June last year. This time it looks to be a much early release.

SEE ALSO: Swipe Elite 3 4G VoLTE phone launched in India at Rs. 5,499

While the company looks set to launch the new smartphone the hardware details of ELITE Sense are still a mystery at this point of time. On the other hand, if you go by the rumors the smartphone is expected to feature a 5-inch HD display and is said to be powered by Quad Core Snapdragon 425. ELITE Sense could also come with 3GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage.

Since Swipe Technologies' latest launch ELITE Power came with Stock Android, ELITE Sense will probably make its debut with Stock Android Marshmallow.

SEE ALSO: Swipe Konnect Star 4G VoLTE smartphone launched, sale begins today exclusively on Shopclues

In the imaging department, the ELITE Sense is expected to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

When contacted, Swipe declined to comment but ELITE Sense is expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart with a sub-7K pricing.