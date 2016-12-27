Swipe Launches India's Cheapest 4G Smartphone at Rs. 2,799

Swipe Technologies, India's leading mobile internet company, has announced the launch of a brand new smartphone in its popular KONNECT Series. The new feature-rich smartphone is dubbed Swipe KONNECT 4G and is competitively priced at Rs. 2,799.

Considering the price, it may be the country's most affordable entry-level 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone among others.

While aiming to deliver a greater 4G smartphone experience, especially to the youth, the new smartphone from Swipe comes with compelling features. Swipe KONNECT 4G sports a compact 4-inch (10.16 cms) WVGA display that provides comfortable viewing. Further, the sharp and sleek display allows users to stream their favorite shows at the highest resolution.

The Swipe KONNECT 4G is powered by 512 MB RAM and is driven by a powerful 1.5 GHZ Quad-Core processor for a lag-free multitasking smartphone experience. Further, the smartphone comes with an internal memory of 4GB and is expandable up to 32GB via a microsSD card. The Swipe KONNECT 4G also runs the Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, KONNECT 4G comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 1.3MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 2000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM compatibility with WiFi, GPS, FM and Bluetooth. The company claims that the smartphone will provide an effortless share-and-upload speed.

Commentating on the launch of this product, Mr. Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies said that the company is built on the premise of disrupting the market by offering more and better for less. So as Indian consumers evolved, Swipe is looking to bridge the gap between innovation and the latest technology.

He further commented that by following up on the success of the KONNECT series in bringing pocket-friendly mobile technology at the doorsteps of the common man, the company expects that KONNECT 4G will be a bigger success as an entry-level 4G phone for aspiring Indian youth.

Nitin Sharma, Senior Director Category of ShopClues also added that while there has been a gradual uptrend in demand of 4G VoLTE smartphones in the Indian market, the e-commerce company is delighted to offer its customers the new Swipe Konnect 4G smartphone exclusively on its platform. He also stated that as the ultra-modern Swipe smartphone came with unbeatable specifications at a highly affordable price point, it significantly met ShopClues' overarching goals of offering enhanced products alongside seamless services to its discerning customers.

Swipe KONNECT 4G is available for purchase on ShopClues.

